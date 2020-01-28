Transfer: Tottenham, PSV Agree Deal For Netherlands Star Bergwijn

Tottenham and PSV Eindhoven have agreed a deal for the transfer of Netherlands international Steven Bergwijn to North London.

Spurs look set to bring in Bergwijn for £25.6m plus add-ons as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, whose transfer to Inter Milan should be concluded on Tuesday, reports Sky Sports News.

Bergwijn, who made his international debut in October 2018, was kept out of PSV training this week and has been in London to undergo a medical at Tottenham ahead of the transfer being completed.

The 22-year-old was left out of the PSV squad to face FC Twente on Sunday and was accused by the Dutch media of travelling to London without the club’s permission, but manager Ernest Faber later confirmed that it was sanctioned.

Bergwijn scored 15 goals in 41 appearances last season and has found the net six times in 26 games during the current campaign.

The winger played against Tottenham in last season’s Champions League group-stage match between the sides, which Spurs won 2-1 at Wembley.

PSV have been keen to keep Bergwijn at the club and secured him to a new four-year contract in August following months of speculation about his future.

But he will now become Spurs’ second signing of the transfer window following the earlier arrival of Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes.