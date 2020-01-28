Home » Transfer: Real Madrid Stop Ceballos From Leaving Arsenal

By - 44 minutes ago on January 28, 2020
Real Madrid have halted Dani Ceballos’ efforts to move to Valencia on loan this January transfer window, Concise News reports.

According to Marca, Ceballos who is on loan at Premier League side Arsenal wanted to move away from the North London club this month.

The player has made only one appearance for the Gunners since the arrival of Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium late last year. He played, however, against Bournemouth in an FA Cup clash, Monday.

This was after he told Arteta that he wanted to cancel his loan deal this January transfer window. Real Madrid, however, do not fancy the player teaming up with a LaLiga rival.

The club is ready to allow the player to find a new team that will give him the chance to play regular football ahead of the EURO 2020.

