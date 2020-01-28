Transfer: Man United Make Improved Offer For Bruno Fernandes

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash.
He has been published by African Examiner.
He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits.
He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.
Manchester United have increased their offer to Sporting Lisbon for star midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, Sky Sports News is reporting.
Concise News understands that twice in last 24 hours, United have upped their offer. The second of those is for €55m (£46.6 million) plus a series of complex add-ons.
Earlier today, United’s job to land the Portuguese midfielder became more complicated with the news that Barcelona have entered the race for the 25-year-old, offering him a contract to 2025, with the first six months to be spent on loan at Valencia.
It appears this evening – for the first time in the January Transfer Window, Man United and Sporting appear in agreement on the value of the player.
Barca’s bid also appears to match Sporting’s valuation – So now it’s up to the player to decide his future.
The January 2020 transfer window closes at 11pm GMT (6pm ET) on Friday January 31 in England.
The January transfer window also closes on January 31 in Germany (Bundesliga), Spain (La Liga), Italy (Serie A) and France (Ligue 1), meaning all of Europe’s top five leagues are in harmony.
Interestingly, the date of the 2020 January transfer deadline coincides with the date of Brexit – something that will have an impact on the future transfer dealings of Premier League clubs in Europe.
There are slight variations elsewhere. In Portugal, for example, the ‘January transfer window’ actually shuts on February 2 and in Russia it opened on January 22 before closing on February 21.