Transfer: Inter Milan Completes £16.8m Signing Of Eriksen From Tottenham

Inter Milan has completed a £16.8m signing of Christian Eriksen from Tottenham, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Serie A club.

As part of the deal, Inter will also pay a £843k (€1m) sell-on clause to Eriksen’s former club Ajax and Spurs will pocket the proceeds of a friendly game with the Milan club in the future, reports Sky Sports News.

Eriksen flew into Milan from London on Monday morning after weeks of negotiations between the clubs, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy refusing to budge from his €20m (£16.8m) request, despite the risk of losing the Denmark international for free upon his contract expiry in the summer.

The 27-year-old was greeted by jubilant Inter fans at the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano, where he underwent his medical before penning his £130k-per-week deal keeping him at the San Siro until June 2024.

Barcelona made an enquiry for Eriksen on Thursday last week, but failed to follow up with an offer.

He leaves Spurs after a six-and-a-half-year spell in north London, making 305 appearances, scoring 69 goals and providing 89 assists.

Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is the permanent replacement for Eriksen at Spurs, with the club confirming his permanent signing from Real Betis on Tuesday on a contract until June 2025.

Eriksen is Inter’s third signing from the Premier League this month, having already brought in Ashley Young from Manchester United and Victor Moses from Chelsea, with head coach Antonio Conte also keen on Olivier Giroud, out-of-favour under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

Inter are embroiled in a title challenge with Juventus in Serie A as they find themselves three points behind Maurizio Sarri’s side, who lost 2-1 at Napoli on Sunday evening.

Eriksen could make his debut for Inter on Wednesday when Inter host Fiorentina at the San Siro in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, or on Sunday when they travel to Udinese in their next Serie A outing.