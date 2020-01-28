Home » Shocking Reason Burna Boy Would Have Played Basketball Aside Music

Shocking Reason Burna Boy Would Have Played Basketball Aside Music

By - 14 minutes ago on January 28, 2020
Grammys 2020 Live Stream: How To Watch

Burna Boy (source: Instagram)

It may seem surprising that afro-fusion singer Burna Boy would have been a basketball player because of late NBA star, Kobe Bryant who died on Sunday.

Since the death of the basketball star, there have been outcries on social media platforms and now, Burna Boy has joined the host of celebrities who are  celebrating the legacy of Bryant.

In an Instagram post, the Grammy nominee described Bryan as an inspiration and a legend, while saying he would have been a basketball player because of Bryant, if he wasn’t into music.

“There’s only one thing more precious than our time and that’s who/what we spend it on” I always say, if I wasn’t doing music I would have played basketball, and it’s all because of Kobe! We’ve lost a legend and our hearts are breaking! Sending prayers up for his wife and kids #ripkobeandgianna

Bryant, alongside his daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, USA.

 

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Add Concise To Homescreen.