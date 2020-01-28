Shocking Reason Burna Boy Would Have Played Basketball Aside Music

It may seem surprising that afro-fusion singer Burna Boy would have been a basketball player because of late NBA star, Kobe Bryant who died on Sunday.

Since the death of the basketball star, there have been outcries on social media platforms and now, Burna Boy has joined the host of celebrities who are celebrating the legacy of Bryant.

In an Instagram post, the Grammy nominee described Bryan as an inspiration and a legend, while saying he would have been a basketball player because of Bryant, if he wasn’t into music.

“There’s only one thing more precious than our time and that’s who/what we spend it on” I always say, if I wasn’t doing music I would have played basketball, and it’s all because of Kobe! We’ve lost a legend and our hearts are breaking! Sending prayers up for his wife and kids #ripkobeandgianna

Bryant, alongside his daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, USA.