Home » Senate Fixes Debate For Rising Insecurity Wednesday

Senate Fixes Debate For Rising Insecurity Wednesday

By - 17 minutes ago on January 28, 2020
The Senate on Tuesday said it has exclusively dedicated Wednesday to debate the worsening security situation across the country.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan (image courtesy Nigerian Senate)

The Senate on Tuesday said it has exclusively dedicated Wednesday to debate the worsening security situation across the country.

This was disclosed by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan after a closed-door session of the Senate on Tuesday.

According to Lawan, the Senate also resolved to prioritise the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), Power sector reforms to provide energy to Nigeria, agricultural enhancement across Nigeria, Electoral Act Amendment Bill and legislations to boost solid minerals development.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Donatus Anichukwueze is a journalism graduate from the Lagos State University, School of Communication. He's a writer with a special interest in technology, sports, entertainment and politics. He's also a through and through Chelsea FC fan.

Add Concise To Homescreen.