See Divorce As Option In Abusive Marriages, Toke Makinwa Advises

Media mogul Toke Makinwa has weighed in on the story of a woman Maryam Sanda who was sentenced to death by hanging for stabbing her husband Bilyaminu Bello, to death with a knife.

Sanda murdered Bilyaminu who happened to be the son of former PDP chairman, Mohammed Bello, over allegation of infidelity.

Makinwa, however, in series of tweets advised women to ignore the society’s belief about divorce and walk away from marriages that threaten their peace of mind.

The OAP who parted ways with her estranged husband in 2015, said divorce may be a difficult task, but it is a better decision, so as to avoid issues like that of Sanda.

“I know some conversations are tough but they must be had, nobody is worth throwing the rest of your life in jail or even worse, a death sentence, anger is evil, choose your mental health and walk away always. It’s hard, it’s tough but one minute of anger can take away everything

“They say divorce is not an option and it’s a sin, and it’s not our tradition but if you die or kill someone cos of anger, the same people that “said”will only cry with you as you throw your life away, try separation first and if things don’t get better, choose you.

“Life is tough, people are angry, there is frustration in the land. The only sanity you can guarantee is yours. If someone is threatening your peace pls separate from them, at least you can both be alive to raise your kids, and maybe one day find a resolve, stop testing yourself” she tweeted.