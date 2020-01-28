Presidency Shades Prophet Over Election Prediction

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari has trolled a Nigerian clergyman over his prophecy about the 2015 election.

Concise News reports that the Adesina trolled the unnamed man in a tweet on his verified handle, Tuesday. According to Adesina, the clergyman had predicted that Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai will not be elected as the leader of the State.

The presidential aide also claimed the prophet predicted that El-Rufai will die but wondered if the man is a genuine prophet since the Kaduna leader is still alive.

“He claims to be prophet. He said whoever won 2015 presidential poll would not rule,” he tweeted. “He said El-Rufai won’t win in Kaduna. Later, he said the man would die within a time. El-Rufai is well and alive. Is that one a prophet? Fake. It’s not me that says so, it’s the Holy Bible.”