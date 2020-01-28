Home » PDP Speaks On Change Of Name Ahead 2023 Elections

By - 17 minutes ago on January 28, 2020
PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus with former Senate President Bukola Saraki

The leadership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured its members and supporters that the party will not change its name ahead of the 2023 general election.

Concise News understands that some members of the opposition party had called for the rebranding and change of name for the party,  arguing that such move would help the party return to his dominant position.

However, the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, while speaking to journalist on Monday said the party leadership has ruled out the possibility of changing the party’s name.

Ologbondiyan said the decision not to change the party’s current name was part of the discussion at the party’s 88th National Executive Committee ( NEC) in Abuja, on Monday.

He said: “The party insists that the PDP brand is still the best in the political firmament of our nation and as such, those canvassing for a change of name should forget it because we remain the Peoples Democratic Party.

Ologbondiyan added that the PDP has constituted a committee to review the conduct of the 2019 general elections to unravel what transpired during the polls.

He added that the findings will guide the PDP in pushing for electoral reforms ahead of the 2023 general elections.

