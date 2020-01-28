Home » PDP Reacts To Resignation Of Imo Chairman

PDP Reacts To Resignation Of Imo Chairman

By - 3 hours ago on January 28, 2020
PDP Reacts To Resignation Of Chairman In Imo

Imo PDP Chairman, Charles Ezenkwe

The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accepted the resignation of its chairman, Charles Ezekwem from the party.

Concise News had reported that the Imo State chairman of the opposition PDP, Charles Ezekwem, on Monday announced his resignation from the party.

In a letter dated January 25 and addressed to Uche Secondus, the PDP national chairman, Ezekwem said his decision to quit is based on the “prevailing circumstances” in the state chapter of the party.

Ezekwem also noted that he has also resigned as a member of the party in his ward at Okigwe Local Government Area after due consultations with his family.

Reacting in a statement on Monday by its state Publicity Secretary, Damian Oparah, the party accepted Ezekwem’s resignation and thanked him for his selfless services to the party.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party, Imo State Chapter has been drawn to the resignation of the State Chairman of PDP Imo State Barr. Charles Ezekwem (Ikemba Okigwe).

“The Party hereby accepts the resignation of Barr. Charles Ezekwem and also notes that this is a trying time for both the Party and her teaming members in Imo State.

“We thank the State Chairman Barr. Charles Ezekwem for his selfless services to the party.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Olugbenga Ige is an alumnus of the prestigious Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Gbenga is an experienced reporter at Concise News, a new media enthusiast, and fine-grained media influencer.

Add Concise To Homescreen.