Osinbajo Visits War Museum, Says Civil War ‘National Tragedy’ (Photos)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Nigerian Civil War is a “national tragedy,” adding that the country will continue to invest in peace-building and reconciliation.

Concise News reports that Osinbajo said this on Monday during his visit to the National War Museum in Umuahia, Abia State, where he admitted the path to national unity has not been perfect.

He, however, assured that despite the challenges of nation-building and national cohesion, the government will continue to invest in building bridges across the country.

Osinbajo, who shared pictures of his visit to the National War Museum on his verified Twitter handle, wrote also that “the generations born after the Civil War are navigating the adventure of being Nigerian on different terms from their forebears.

“By intermarrying, migrating and comingling in the quest for love and livelihood; they are forging alliances in business, civil society and politics.

“Without mincing words, the civil war was a defining national tragedy and a robust national conversation is necessary to aid the process of healing and reconciliation.”

According to him, “in the 50 years that have followed since the end of the war, we have invested in national integration, peacebuilding and reconciliation. That has been a lot less than a perfect task.

“Even with challenges, those setbacks should not induce hopelessness or despondency. Our mission is to build a nation that works for all of us. And yet, nation-building is hard work and bringing together a multiplicity of ethnicities under one banner is an onerous but necessary task.

“The last 50 years belonged to us, but the next 50 belong to our children and we must unshackle them from ghosts of ancient grudges & grievances.

“By their conduct, our children show us that it is possible to forge friendships, let us give them a chance to do better than ourselves

“While in Umuahia, I visited the National War Museum commissioned in 1989. It was established to preserve the relics of the Nigerian Civil War and serve as a memorial to the soldiers, civilians and other casualties of the Civil War and other conflicts in Nigeria.”

