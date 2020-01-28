Ogun: 15 Die, Several Injured As Truck Plunges Into River

At least 15 people have died while 38 others are injured after a Toyota Canter truck plunged into Omi river on Ibadan-Ijebu Ode road, Ogun state.

Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said the accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Oladele, the incident involved a white Mitsubishi Canter, marked XE 331 MKA, loaded with passengers travelling from Sokoto state.

Speaking on its possible cause, he said it could be due to fatigue on the part of the driver, saying that the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the dried Omi river.

Oladele, who said that rescue operation was still ongoing, explained that 15 corpses, all male adults, had been recovered from under the river bridge.

“So far, 38 passengers in the mini truck sustained varying degrees of injuries and were taken to the State Hospital, Ijebu Ode for treatment,” he said.

He stated that the corpses of the dead had been evacuated to Sabo in Ijebu-Ode, with the Sarkin Hausawa making arrangements with the police for their mass burial..

Oladele further advised the families of the victims to contact the FRSC command in Ago-Iwoye or Ijebu-Ode for details about the crash.