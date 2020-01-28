NSCDC Speaks On Death Of Imo North Senatorial Candidate

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has described the killing of Ndubuisi Emenike, the Action Alliance candidate in the Imo North 2019 senatorial election, by one of its officials as tragic and unfortunate.

Concise News reports that Emenike was shot dead by an NSCDC official during a celebration party held in honour of APC’s Miriam Onuoha the winner of the Okigwe North Federal Constituency.

Briefing newsmen in Owerri the Imo state capital, the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Raji Ibrahim, said the culprit has been arrested and will be prosecuted.

The state commandant said that the agency has launched an investigation into the killing of Emenike to ascertain the true course of the action.

He further noted that the NSCDC does not accept accidental discharge as a genuine reason for killing anyone.

Ibrahim noted that though it was reported that the NSCDC official was clearing the road when his rifle was hit by another person and the bullet went out to hit Emenike, it still does not stop a full investigation and due punishment if found culpable.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased and indigenes of Imo state, the state commandant said a query has already been issued to the officer even while in detention.