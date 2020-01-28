Some armed men have killed a fast-rising actor Juwon Awe, in Ote, Kwara State, on Monday, January 27, Concise News understands.

The news of Awe’s death was announced in an Instagram post by a senior colleague, Ibrahim Chatta.

According to Chatta, the actor was killed by gunmen while he journeyed with a female colleague, Toyosi Adesanya

He wrote, “He was young and promising, full of HOPE. Juwon was working in my industry as a continuity manager and a driver trying to make ends meet. He was attacked and murdered today by three Fulani and a Yoruba armed bandits while driving a known female actor Toyosi Adesanya from Ilorin. Adieu Juwon.”

Also confirming Awe’s death to newsmen on Tuesday, Chatta said, “The actress, Toyosi, who was with him when they were attacked is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital. Toyosi wasn’t shot but she sustained injuries when they were trying to run away. Sadly, Juwon was shot in the head when he attempted to escape and he died immediately.

“It happened in Ote, which is on the outskirts of Ilorin. Toyosi told me it was a robbery attempt. Toyosi, who was rushed to the hospital after sustaining injuries during the incident was returning. They were attacked and murdered by three Fulani men and a Yoruba armed bandits.