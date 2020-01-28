Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Tuesday, Jan. 28th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Tuesday, January 28th, 2020.

West African Health Organisation (WAHO) has advised Nigerians to frequently wash their hands with soap and water or clean them using alcohol-based sanitisers to avoid coronavirus. Coronavirus, according to Chinese researchers, is a group of viruses common among animals but now confirmed that it could also infect humans.

The Nigerian government says the “speculated” plan by the United States to add Nigeria to its existing list of visa travel ban countries is ill conceived. But Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Monday in London that the visa ban report was speculative as the west African country has not been informed about it.

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has restricted commercial motorcycles, also known as Okada, and tricycles (Keke) to a select routes in six local government areas of the state. Concise News understands the enforcement of this restriction would take effect from February 1, 2020. Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, made this known on Monday in Ikeja, the state capital, while addressing newsmen after the State Security Council Meeting.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Monday sentenced Maryam Sanda to death by hanging after convicting her for the death of her husband Bilyaminu Bello. Sanda had faced trial over an allegation of stabbing Bilyaminu to death, son of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Haliru Bello.

Former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly Shehu Sani has been granted bail in the sum of N10m by the Federal High Court in Abuja. Justice Inyang Ekwo granted Sani bail on Monday during his arraignment on two counts of bribery and advance fee fraud. But Sani pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina has claimed Nigerians are not grateful that bombings in the country by Boko Haram have reduced. Adesina said this while reacting to attacks by the insurgents that have claimed several lives in the West African nation. According to him, before his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, came into office in 2015, Nigerians experienced six bombings daily.

The police in Plateau state, central Nigeria, say the death toll in the Sunday night attack on Kwatas village in Bokkos by gunmen has risen to 15. ASP Abu Gabriel, the command’s spokesman, who disclosed this to NAN in Bokkos on Monday. “Two of the wounded persons receiving treatment at the Cottage Hospital, Bokkos, died this afternoon, bringing the number of casualties to 15,” he said.

Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly, now Citadel Global Community Church, has said the creation of Amotekun is a pointer that Nigeria needs to restructure. Speaking during a service in his church in Lagos, Bakare, who was President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate during the 2011 presidential election, argued that Nigeria cannot shy away from restructuring.

President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide Apostle Suleman Johnson has asked the general public to disregard rumours of an attack on him and his wife Dr Lizzy Suleman. Some blogs had claimed that the fiery preacher was attacked alongside his wife recently. According to the online reports, Apostle Suleman and Lizzy were ‘abducted’.

Premier League leaders Liverpool will confront Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round if the Reds win their replay against Shrewsbury. Meanwhile, FA Cup holders Manchester City have been drawn to face second-tier Sheffield Wednesday, while Manchester United will visit the winners of the replay between Northampton and Derby.

