Nigeria Open To Inviting New Goalkeepers – Super Eagles Coach

Super Eagles goalkeepers’ coach Alloy Agu has said the country will invite new goalkeepers to the team ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Concise News reported that Nigeria was drawn in Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup African zone qualifiers with the Central African Republic, Liberia, and Cape Verde.

Nigeria have had issues in the goalkeeping department since the retirement of Carl Ikeme with Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa manning the post for the West Africans since then.

This development has led to calls by football fans in the country who want the Eagles coaching crew to hunt for goalkeepers who will give competition to the present crop of goaltenders.

While reacting to the calls, Agu noted that the coaching crew is still on the lookout for other goalkeepers to beef up the squad.

“Everything is possible, we are looking around and the more we see, the more we invite into the team and we also making sure that the ones we have are in good shape,” he told Brila FM.

“That’s what football is all about, the competition will surely make the team better and Nigeria deserved to have the best legs and best hands.”

Swiss-born Osigwe Ready For Nigeria

Meanwhile, Swiss-born Nigerian goalkeeper, Sebastian Osigwe, has expressed his readiness to team up with the West Africans instead of Switzerland.

“Getting a national team call up will be one of the best things that will happen to me in 2020. I want to help the national team fight for major honours and playing for Nigeria has always been my dream,” he told the press in Switzerland.

Nigeria is in Group C of the 2022 World Cup qualifier with Liberia, Cape Verde, and the Central African Republic and Sebastian believes Gernot Rohr’s side has all it takes to make it to the competition.

“Nigeria is in a good group and looking at the quality in the Super Eagles, we’ll surely make it out of the group,” he assured.

The player is in the Swiss second division with SC Kriens who are fighting for promotion into the elite division. He has also kept five clean sheets this season from 15 matches.