Nicki Minaj’s Brother Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison Over Child Rape

Jelani Maraj, the older brother of popular American rapper Nicki Minaj, was on Monday, January 27, sentenced to 25 years in prison over child rape conviction.

Concise News understands that Maraj was in 2017 found guilty of predatory sexual assault after being charged with repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl who happened to be his stepdaughter at his Long Island, New York, home.

The attorneys for Minaj’s brother had appealed the verdict amid allegations of juror misconduct, thereby delaying the sentencing, but the challenge was dismissed in October 2019.

According to Times of India, Maraj had always pleaded not guilty, accusing his former partner and victim’s mother Jacqueline Robinson, of setting him up as part of a $25 million extortion plot just four months after they tied the knot in a lavish wedding, which the rapper had paid for.

Robinson, who filed for divorce in 2016, denied the allegations in court, where jurors also heard evidence from the victim and her younger brother, who claimed he walked in on Maraj assaulting his sister.

The victim testified that she was assaulted numerous times over eight months in 2015 at Maraj’s home, after which he was arrested in December 2015.

The ‘Anaconda’ hitmaker has never commented on her brother’s case, although she initially helped to bail him out by putting up two of her homes for collateral to cover his $100,000 fee.

The rapper was then listed as a potential witness for the defence during the trial, although she did not end up testifying on her sibling’s behalf.