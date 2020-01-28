NFF To Name New Coaching Crews For National Teams

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have said they will name the coaches for the national teams in February, according to the body’s General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi.

Concise News reports that Sanusi said this in a statement recently where he added that the appointments of the coaching crew will be based on merit.

According to him, the Super Eagles coaching job is the only one not open as Gernot Rohr will finalise his contract with the football body pretty soon.

“The consultants saddled with the responsibility of recruiting and recommending are expected to turn in the chosen coaches for the Super Falcons, U-23 Eagles, Flying Eagles, Falconets, Flamingos, Golden Eaglets and Future Eagles for the NFF executive to approve and announce the appointments,” Sanusi said.

“We expect them to do a thorough job and recruit the best coaches among those who applied. I can assure Nigerians that the NFF will employ the best coaches for our national teams soon.”

Late last year, the NFF did not renew the contracts of all national team coaches following poor outings from their sides in major competitions.