Millions Of Goods Destroyed As Fire Razes Sabo Market In Sagamu

No fewer than 100 shops were razed by early morning fire outbreak at popular Sabo market in Sagamu, Ogun state.

According to report, the outbreak began after electricity was restored around 1 am on Tuesday, January 28.

An eyewitness who spoke to NAN correspondent said that the inferno started from the cloth sellers’ section thereby spreading to other sections of the market.

’’The cause of the fire was said to be an upsurge when power was restored by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBDEC), he said.

Also, a shop owner and Chairman of the Remo zone of the Ogun chapter of the Table Water and Beverages Producers’ Association of Nigeria, said the traders were counting their losses.

“It was the electricity that was the restored that created a spark around 1a.m. and if not for the men of fire service, it would have spread to all the sections of the market,” he said.

He listed the affected sections as including cloths, yam flour, grains, herbs, kolanut and building materials sections.

This platform understands that this comes days after fire razed Amu market in Mushin, Lagos state.