Home » Millions Of Goods Destroyed As Fire Razes Sabo Market In Sagamu

Millions Of Goods Destroyed As Fire Razes Sabo Market In Sagamu

By - 28 minutes ago on January 28, 2020
balogun market lagos fire

A file photo of a fire incident in Nigeria (Photo Courtesy: Leadership Newspaper)

No fewer than 100 shops were razed by early morning fire outbreak at popular Sabo market in Sagamu, Ogun state.

According to report, the outbreak began after electricity was restored around 1 am on Tuesday, January 28.

An eyewitness who spoke to NAN correspondent said that the inferno started from the cloth sellers’ section thereby spreading to other sections of the market.

’’The cause of the fire was said to be an upsurge  when power was restored by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBDEC), he said.

Also, a shop owner and  Chairman of the Remo zone of the Ogun chapter of the Table Water and Beverages Producers’ Association of Nigeria, said the traders were counting their losses.

“It was the electricity that was the restored that created a spark around 1a.m. and if not for the men of fire service, it would have spread to all the sections of the market,” he said.

He listed the affected sections as including cloths, yam flour, grains, herbs, kolanut and building materials sections.

This platform understands that this comes days after fire razed Amu market in Mushin, Lagos state.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Add Concise To Homescreen.