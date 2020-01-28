Home » Maryam Sanda: Apostle Reveals Vision He Saw About Convicted Husband Killer

By - 7 minutes ago on January 28, 2020
Maryam Sanda and Late Bilyaminu Muhammad Bello. Source: Facebook.

Apostle Chris Omáshòlä of the Zionwealth Of Life Assembly in Lagos, Nigeria says God told him that convicted husband killer, Maryam Sanda “will not die by hanging”.

Concise News reports that the Lekki-based pastor however did not state how that would happen.

He therefore urged Nigerians to pray for the troubled woman.

It would be recalled that on Monday, a Nigerian court sentenced Sanda to death by hanging for killing her husband few years ago over a marital conflict.

The verdict has dominated the cyber space.

Apostle Omashola joined in the discussion and wrote on his known Twitter handle on Monday evening:

“I dont know Maryam Sanda’s Family, only got to know about d issue yesterday, de should Pray. I see her surviving. God said #MaryamSanda will not die by hanging, dont know how that’s possible but that’s d vision I saw in my place of prayer.

“Please Pray For Her. #ACOProphecies.”

Regardless of public opinion on the case, Sanda still has the option to appeal the judgement at a higher court.

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash.

