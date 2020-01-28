Inter’s Lukaku Names League With “Best Defenders In Europe”

Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku has claimed that the Italian Serie A has the best defenders in Europe.

Concise News reports that Lukaku, 26, has played in Belgium and England, and has faced some of the best stoppers in the game.

“It’s different,” the former Chelsea and Manchester United man admitted while speaking to Tiki Taka.

“The defenders in Italy are the best in Europe.

“They are tactically prepared to face the attackers. And the training sessions are also different here. They focus on the physique. The first two months were difficult, but I was always thinking about the future, what I could become.

“I am young, and I want to work even harder to improve. In England, many of the matches are very similar, but here, every game is different. You can end up not winning if you only give away one chance, like what happened in Florence and Lecce.”

Lukaku and Inter are currently second on the Serie A table behind Juventus. They host Fiorentina tomorrow in the Coppa Italia Quarter-final.