Latest N-Power News Today Tuesday 28th January 2020

N-Power: FG Speaks On Abandoning Programme

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has dismissed rumours that the N-Power programme has been jettisoned by the federal government.

Ngige said that what was going was on was repackaging the programme, noting that in the process amendments in the programme could occur in some areas.

Ngige gave the clarification in Enugu when he visited N-Power trainees at Anamco And Tetralog Mechatronics companies, during the weekend.

He expressed satisfaction with the trainees and advised them to form cooperatives to enable them to access loans.

The minister stressed that the N-Power Programme was one of the Social Investment Programmes of the Federal Government that cannot be abandoned midway.

N-Power: ‘N-Teach Volunteers Chosen For Lagos State Job Aren’t Up To 15’, Beneficiary Claims

As the Federal Government of Nigeria keep on with the N-Power scheme, an N-Teach beneficiary in Lagos state, Gloria Uwazie has alleged that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration is “playing politics” with the recent teachers’ recruitment in the state.

The accuser stated that successful applicants in the current Lagos state teachers recruitment among the N-Power volunteers ‘are not up to 15’.

The accuser stated that successful applicants in the current Lagos state teachers recruitment among the N-Power volunteers 'are not up to 15'.

This online news medium understands that candidates who applied for the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) Primary Schools Teachers recruitment exercise are at the moment being screened. However, we cannot validate Uwazie's claims.

