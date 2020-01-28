Lassa Fever: Nigerian Govt Reveals Number Of People Killed

The Nigerian government says at least 41 people have died as a result of Lassa fever in parts of the country since the beginning of 2020.

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, made this known on Tuesday during a press briefing at the ministry’s secretariat in Abuja.

Ehanire disclosed that at least two health professionals were among the 41 deaths recorded, with no fewer than 258 confirmed cases recorded across 19 states in Africa’s most populous country.

He urged Nigerians to protect their foods from rat contamination.

As for the outbreak of coronavirus in China, the minister said that the Federal Ministry of Health had issued a health advisory, saying that the risk of importation was high even though no single suspected case has been reported in Nigeria.

He said the federal government had raised surveillance at all entry points into the country.

Coronavirus, according to Chinese researchers, is a group of viruses common among animals but now confirmed that it could also infect humans.

China is battling to contain the spread of the virus as it has confirmed 1,975 cases of patients infected with it, while the death toll from the virus has risen to at least 56 in Wuhan.

Concise News understands that the city of Wuhan in central China houses 11 million people in the world’s most populous country.

The large family of viruses can cause diseases ranging from common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).