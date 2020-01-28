Lagosians React As Sanwo-Olu Stops Okadas, Tricycles From Plying Major Highways

Diverse reactions have trailed the restriction of commercial motorcycles, also known as Okada, and tricycles (Keke) to select routes in six local government areas of Lagos state.

Concise News reports that the state government made this known on Monday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, while addressing newsmen after the State Security Council Meeting.

According to the commissioner, the enforcement of this restriction would take effect from February 1, 2020.

The commissioner said the restricted bridges included Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege, Dopemu Bridge Agege, Airport/Ikeja Bridge, Agege Motor road/Oshodi Loop, Oshodi, Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge, Dorman Long Bridge.

Others are Ojuelegba Bridge, National Stadium Flyover, Apapa-Iganmu Bridge, Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge, Liverpool Bridge, Apapa, Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin, Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge, Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network, Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge and Trade Fair Flyover Bridge.

There are also Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge, 2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road, Ojota Clover Leaf Bridge, Ogudu Bridge, 3rd Mainland Bridge, Maryland flyover, Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge, Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja, Opebi Link Bridge, Sheraton-Opebi Bridge, Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge, Carter Bridge, Lagos and Bariga-Ifako Bridge.

Also included were Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge, Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, 3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge, Eko Bridge, Apongbon flyover Bridge, Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess), Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp), Marina/Ikoyi Bridge and Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge.

He added that the major highways include Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway and Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

“The highways also include Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Funsho Williams Avenue, Agege Motor Road and Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road.

However, Lagosians have taken to Twitter to condemn the actions of the state government, describing it is as callous and wicked while others commended the restriction of the Okada and Keke Maruwa

See some of the reactions below:

Lagos Bans Tricycles, Motorcycles popularly known as Okada In 15 Local Govts. About 20,000 persons will be out of Jobs. No more Opay, Max, OkadaRide. Lagosians will feel the pain via traffic congestion.

Do you support this ban by our Hardworking Governor? @jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/QidqY3z8RE — Youngichu™❁ (@youngichu) January 28, 2020

I agree with banning bikes on certain roads in Lagos, but a blanket ban on bikes in Lagos without a corresponding provision of alternative forms of mass transit is looking to solve a problem with a solution that creates even more problems. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 27, 2020

(Lagos) Before Okada & Keke ban: Bro, I still dey mainland, I'll take OPay or GoKada and meet you on the Island in 2 to 3 hours After Keke and Okada ban: I just dey board bus, I'll meet you on the Island in 2 to 3 walking days — Betway Nigeria (@BetwayNigeria) January 27, 2020

I tweeted last year that if OPay gets banned there will be chaos! Now watch bustops get over crowded more than normal. Does Lagos government want improvement abi they want to kee us in this state? They even banned keke and Okada. So we that don’t have cars will suffer. — DREYLO. (@RealDreylo) January 27, 2020

I won’t completely rubbish Lagos decision to ban motorcycles including OPay & co since it’s for the safety of lagosians but I feel d Govt should always consider some factors before taking decisions like this.

1. How will the poor cope?

2. What will be the end state of the riders? — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) January 27, 2020

OPay, GoKada & MaxNG bikes are all 200cc engine capacity which is the prerequisite for a bike to ply the highway in Lagos State. Why should they be banned as well. These companies have paid a lot of money over round table meetings and taxes. This is shameful! — blaq (@thatblaqdude) January 27, 2020

I can understand banning Okadas”, but banning even OPay & Oride? The Lagos state government is clearly not thinking straight ! Bikes are an alternative to the traffic gridlock in a lot of places. You’re supposed to put policies in place to make our lives easier not harder!! — Peng Man 🔥 (@mjjuniormodel) January 27, 2020

If Lagos successfully take out Okada riders, Opay riders, Gokada riders, Max riders and Tricycle riders. Then we all living in Lagos and environs should be scared of our safety, cos most of these guys will recruit to armed robbery as a means of surviving. — M☆nkind (@tweetmankind) January 27, 2020

Next time someone says… " Nigeria can entrepreneur its way to prosperity" Show them this. After getting Opay & Gokada to agree to NURTW extortion. Lagos Govt still rendered their business dead overnight.https://t.co/yNkMaf6D7R — William Ukpe (@William_Ukpe) January 27, 2020

As dem don ban Okada for Lagos, na to dey high small before you start any trekking waka so that by the time you go do like 1km, e go still be you like say na a few steps. High on preferably BARDAR wines. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) January 27, 2020