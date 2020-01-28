Home » Lagosians React As Sanwo-Olu Stops Okadas, Tricycles From Plying Major Highways

Lagosians React As Sanwo-Olu Stops Okadas, Tricycles From Plying Major Highways

By - 4 minutes ago on January 28, 2020
motorcycles

Lagosians React As Sanwo-Olu Stops Okadas, Tricycles From Plying Major Highways

Diverse reactions have trailed the restriction of commercial motorcycles, also known as Okada, and tricycles (Keke) to select routes in six local government areas of Lagos state.

Concise News reports that the state government made this known on Monday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, while addressing newsmen after the State Security Council Meeting.

According to the commissioner, the enforcement of this restriction would take effect from February 1, 2020.

The commissioner said the restricted bridges included Iyana- Ipaja Bridge Agege, Dopemu Bridge Agege, Airport/Ikeja Bridge, Agege Motor road/Oshodi Loop, Oshodi, Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge, Dorman Long Bridge.

Others are Ojuelegba Bridge, National Stadium Flyover, Apapa-Iganmu Bridge, Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge, Liverpool Bridge, Apapa, Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin, Okota (cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge, Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network, Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover leaf Bridge and Trade Fair Flyover Bridge.

There are also Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge, 2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road, Ojota Clover Leaf Bridge, Ogudu Bridge, 3rd Mainland Bridge, Maryland flyover, Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge, Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja, Opebi Link Bridge, Sheraton-Opebi Bridge, Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge, Carter Bridge, Lagos and Bariga-Ifako Bridge.

Also included were Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge, Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, 3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge, Eko Bridge, Apongbon flyover Bridge, Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess), Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp), Marina/Ikoyi Bridge and Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge.

He added that the major highways include Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway and Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

“The highways also include Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Funsho Williams Avenue, Agege Motor Road and Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road.

However, Lagosians have taken to Twitter to condemn the actions of the state government, describing it is as callous and wicked while others commended the restriction of the Okada and Keke Maruwa

See some of the reactions below:

 

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Olugbenga Ige is an alumnus of the prestigious Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Gbenga is an experienced reporter at Concise News, a new media enthusiast, and fine-grained media influencer.

Add Concise To Homescreen.