Lagos: Mother Of Five Lays ‘Heavy’ Curse On Gov. Sanwo-Olu (Here’s Why)

A middle age resident of Tarkwa Bay, who claims all her five children are missing as a result ‘forceful eviction’ by security agents, has declared that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state “will never enjoy the fruit of his labour over his children”.

Concise News understands that a joint operation between the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy cleared Tarkwa Bay, a waterfront community of about 10,000 habitants in the latest mass-eviction around economic hub, Lagos last week.

Commander Thomas Otuji, a spokesman for the operation had told AFP that “the residents build houses on pipelines and pump illegally.”

In a short video uploaded on The Punch Newspaper’s verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, the furious mother said she would not stop ‘cursing’ the government for what she feels is an unfair act against them.

Speaking in Yoruba, she said: “If I do not see my children, Sanwo-Olu will not enjoy the fruit of his labour over his children! By the Grace of God, I would not say more than that.”

Jide Sanwo-Olu is married with children to Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.