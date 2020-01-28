Lagos Evangelist Warns Tonto Dikeh Her Son Could ‘Deform’

Apostle Chris Omáshòlä of the Zionwealth Of Life Assembly in Lagos, Nigeria has warned Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh to speak frankly with prominent transgender person, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky to “change his ways”.

Concise News reports that Dikeh and Bobrisky are celebrity besties and speak glowingly about each other on social media frequently. In fact, the pair celebrated four years of friendship together late last year.

Recently, Apostle Omashola has been highly critical of Bobrisky and those supporting him.

On Monday, he extended his ‘gospel’ to Dikeh, cautioning her that if she continues to back Bobrisky, her son, Andre Omodayo Churchill might emulate the controversial socialite.

A tweet on the known handle of the preacher who was once embroiled in a sex scandal reads on Monday: “I advise #TontoDike to tell #Bobrisky D ‘bitter truth’ b4 his demons turns her Son King #AndreChurchill to #QueenRisky Prov 27v5, Open rebuke is better than secret Love. Nigerians Should Tell Bobrisky d Harsh Truth.We’re praying for him, HOPE he CHANGE his ways. #JesusSaves #ACO1.”