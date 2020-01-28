La Liga: Barcelona President Speaks On Messi Future At Club

President of Barcelona, Josep Maria Bartomeu has said that Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi will be on the books of the La Liga club for as long as he wants.

Concise News reports that Messi, 32, has spent his whole playing career with Barca, but with the recent under-performance from the Catalan giants, there are insinuations he could be fed up and decide to pack his bags soon.

Barcelona seems to not to be the special team the world knows anymore.

In their recent loss to Valencia, Leo was arguably the best on the pitch once again, but the rest of his teammates offered very little.

“He (Messi) will be done with Barcelona when he wants. His relationship with Barcelona is forever.

“He has plenty more football to play here. Leo Messi will be around for a while,” Bartomeu stressed.

Barcelona are presently second on the log in their domestic league, and not-too-long-ago failed in their quest for Supercopa de España trophy.