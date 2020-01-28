IPPIS: ‘I Thought ASUU Was Eagles Striker,’ Reactions Trail Lecturers’ Threat

Several reactions, some outrightly humourous, have trailed the strike threat by members of the Academic Union of Universities (ASUU).

Concise News had reported that ASUU has vowed to embark on the industrial action if the Federal Government does not pay its members their January salaries over non-enrollment in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPIS).

According to the ASUU Chairman at the University of Ibadan Deji Omole who spoke on Sunday, the varsity lecturers would not be intimidated by threats from the Federal Government.

“Only patriots can work in our hellish condition,” the ASUU leader said. “Our position is that the principles of IPPIS are in contradiction to the principles of the autonomy of the university system and the constitution is clear enough because each university has its legal pattern and it doesn’t have provision for IPPIS and it does not even capture the peculiarities of the university system.

“We are ready for them. We are not slaves that can be subjected to routine humiliation by government appointees.”

ASUU Strike: Nigerians Go Hilarious

The union’s threat of strike action has generated diverse reactions from Nigerians who took to Twitter to express their opinions on the matter.

Some of the comments on the social media platform were hilarious as they claimed likened the union to football strikers over their notoriety for embarking on strikes.

Others, however, pleaded with ASUU and the Federal Government to sheathe their swords in the interest of students in public varsities in the country.

Concise News compiled the reactions to the latest threat by ASUU:

C.ronaldo: am the best striker in the world

Asuu: pic.twitter.com/PJrmimivZZ — Akintimehin Babatunde (@AlhajiGbasGbos) January 28, 2020

#Asuu

The lie is we are being truthful but the truth is we are living a lie. Nigeria is not working. When I was young I thought Asuu was a striker — purepen (@olaniyimicheal5) January 28, 2020

If ASUU played for NIGERIA, we most definitely should have won the world cup, because if AIYEGBENI misses, ASUU strikes ! If IGHALO misses, ASUU strikes ! pic.twitter.com/4RoQdcmDBa — Quiet talkative 😎🤓 (@AnoliefoB) January 28, 2020

When you see ASUU trending but your a Marlian pic.twitter.com/aiiIlt6VAo — ® (@itzwizo) January 28, 2020

A lot of businesses thrive on illegalities and when government tries to stop it, they fight back emotionally. E. G IPPIS and ASUU, Lagos Okada Ban, petrol Tanker Drivers, Water Tanker drivers, roadside pure water, generator dealers, long distance mass transits. — Jideofor Ujah ✳ (@ujahmycine) January 28, 2020

Since 9060 our government dey play us waayo, now #ASUU want to do us waayo..

E dey pain me gaga aaa e dey pain me gaga oooo pic.twitter.com/jDuaJsI4DR — DOCTOR FUCK BOY 😎💯 (@Timmyview1) January 28, 2020

Lewandoski and Halaand be scoring goals and be dragging best striker like mumu ASUU pic.twitter.com/5KQn58CNGj — MANUEL⁉️ (@_lagosbadboy) January 28, 2020

When I was a kid , I thought that ASUU was a striker in the Super Eagles team… — DonJared (CEO) (@DonJared1) January 28, 2020

ASUU is the reason why Alaba international market is better school than our universities. While you are still in school battling with strike, Chinedu your friend have graduated and already importing containers. End result: na money all of us dey find.#ASUU #wizkid #9ice pic.twitter.com/V4Wwb65gln — Eniola Opeyemi (@eniola_opeyemi) January 28, 2020

This is how i will be sleeping if #ASUU goes on strike😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/ylJuJ5nlm5 — SonTèr (@Isaacbrainzy) January 28, 2020

That moment when you realize that Amadioha took a break from striking

Only for ASUU to takeover😂 pic.twitter.com/FhmhnmMxYv — Nikky Cyrus (@cyrusthavirus1) January 28, 2020

When I enter school I will graduate in 4years✊

Asuu👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Jw8Jg6JUGR — Caleb B (@CalebB43065197) January 28, 2020

ASSU just cares for only thier pockets bayiiii #ASUU #ASUU not our futures — God Of whilz (@whilzgram) January 28, 2020