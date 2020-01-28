Home » IPPIS: ‘I Thought ASUU Was Eagles Striker,’ Reactions Trail Lecturers’ Threat

IPPIS: ‘I Thought ASUU Was Eagles Striker,’ Reactions Trail Lecturers’ Threat

By - 27 minutes ago on January 28, 2020
IPPIS: 'I Thought ASUU Was Eagles Striker,' Reactions Trail Lecturers' Threat

Asuu President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi

Several reactions, some outrightly humourous, have trailed the strike threat by members of the Academic Union of Universities (ASUU).

Concise News had reported that ASUU has vowed to embark on the industrial action if the Federal Government does not pay its members their January salaries over non-enrollment in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPIS).

According to the ASUU Chairman at the University of Ibadan Deji Omole who spoke on Sunday, the varsity lecturers would not be intimidated by threats from the Federal Government.

“Only patriots can work in our hellish condition,” the ASUU leader said.  “Our position is that the principles of IPPIS are in contradiction to the principles of the autonomy of the university system and the constitution is clear enough because each university has its legal pattern and it doesn’t have provision for IPPIS and it does not even capture the peculiarities of the university system.

“We are ready for them. We are not slaves that can be subjected to routine humiliation by government appointees.”

ASUU Strike: Nigerians Go Hilarious

The union’s threat of strike action has generated diverse reactions from Nigerians who took to Twitter to express their opinions on the matter.

Some of the comments on the social media platform were hilarious as they claimed likened the union to football strikers over their notoriety for embarking on strikes.

Others, however, pleaded with ASUU and the Federal Government to sheathe their swords in the interest of students in public varsities in the country.

Concise News compiled the reactions to the latest threat by ASUU:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Egobiambu Emmanuel is a Mass Communication graduate from the University of Benin. He is a media enthusiast, loves reading and writing, and has a special interest in personal development. Emmanuel is a reporter with Concise News.

Add Concise To Homescreen.