IPPIS: ASUU Gives Condition To Avert Strike Action

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has vowed to go on strike if the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) Ahmed Idris stops payment of lecturers salaries in January.

Concise News reports that ASUU alleged that the Federal Government threatened to stop payment of salaries to varsity teachers for not enrolling in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPIS).

According to ASUU, the AGF had told them that he would withhold the January salary of lecturers who refused to enrol in the IPPIS platform.

ASUU, while reacting to the development, has, however, vowed to activate no-pay, no-work if the Federal Government stops the salaries of its members.

The union’s Chairman at the University of Ibadan, Deji Omole, argued, Sunday, that ASUU was ready to pursue her stand on autonomy and infringement on FGN-ASUU agreement which IPPIS would erode.

He claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari could not be trusted even after he told them that to look into the matter and set-up a committee to harmonise UTAS and IPPIS tabled before him during their last meeting.

Omole insisted that the varsity lecturers will not be intimidated to let an “undemocratic public servant like Accountant General of the Federation to ridicule tertiary education.”

The ASUU boss said: “Only patriots can work in our hellish condition. Our position is that the principles of IPPIS are in contradiction to the principles of the autonomy of the university system and the constitution is clear enough because each university has its legal pattern and it doesn’t have provision for IPPIS and it does not even capture the peculiarities of the university system.

“We are ready for them. We are not slaves that can be subjected to routine humiliation by government appointees.”