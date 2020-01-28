Interesting Ways Simi Is Marking Adekunle Gold’s Birthday

Nigerian songstress Simi has again given her fans something to gush over in her marriage to fellow singer Adekunle Gold as she took to Instagram to make interesting promises for him on his birthday.

Concise News reports that Gold clocked 33 on Tuesday, January 28 after which Simi, shared clip of them goofing with a caption promising to lick his face, twerk for him and argue with him.

“Happy birthday Love mi. I promise to lick ur face, twerk for you, listen to your songs, let you lick my face, argue about stupid movies, tickle the fuck outta you, talk about nice books, strip, stop you from dancing, and tell you I love you as much and as often as possible. So help me God. i love you. in a big manner.” she wrote

Adekunle Gold, Simi Wedding Anniversary

Music lovers cannot but admire celebrity couple who celebrated their first wedding anniversary with romantic messages on social media.

The celebrity couple sealed their love with a low-key traditional wedding in Lagos, 2019, with a few friends and family members in attendance.

In celebrating their anniversary, Gold shared a photo of Simi weaving his hair, with the caption “1 year in and I can’t even begin to say how blessed I am that it’s you I am doing this love something with. “You amuse me, you make me laugh, hard, you are so beautiful, I am lucky I get to love you forever. 🥂 Here’s to more beautiful memories together, doing great exploits and living our lives on our terms. Love you forever babe.”

Also on her Instagram page, Simi shared a lovely photo of them with the caption “Pretty baby. The very thing that you mean to me, I doubt you’ll ever fully understand. I don’t like to share our best moments, because they belong to us – so people might never even know the level of your special. It’s a really high level that is higher than other levels. No one is more in sync with me than you.

I love how you’re mindful of me. Nothing’s perfect. Not even with your Ikotun background – but I love how you deliberately want to be better. You will see something inside film and ask me at 2am how you can be a better man for me. Lol. So cute a man.