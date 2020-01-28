Home » Imo Assembly: House Speaker, Seven Lawmakers Defect To APC

Imo Assembly: House Speaker, Seven Lawmakers Defect To APC

By - 14 minutes ago on January 28, 2020
Imo Assembly: House Speaker, Seven Lawmakers Defect To APC

Imo State House of Assembly (image courtesy: Core TV)

Collins Chiji, the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a letter of resignation read by him during plenary on Tuesday, the speaker said he has defected with seven other lawmakers of the assembly.

Concise News learned that Chiji was elected as speaker in 2019 when the immediate past governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha assumed office as the number one citizen of the Southeast state.

The session, which was said to have lasted for 15 minutes, reportedly came to an end after the speaker announced the names of the defecting lawmakers.

Those who defected are Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru); Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West); Chigozie Nwaneri(Oru East); Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West); Kennedy Ibe (Obowo); Onyemaechi Njoku (Ihitte/Uboma), and Eddy Obinna (Aboh Mbaise).

This news medium reports that this development is coming a week after the deputy speaker resigned and nine members of the house have defected from the PDP, Action Alliance (AA), and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The members include: Authur Egwim (from AA); Chyna Iwuanyanwu (PDP); Chidiebere Ogbunikpa (PDP); and Obinna Okwara (AA).

Others are Johnson Duru (AA); Ngozi Obiefule (AA); Heclus Okoro (PDP); Paul Emeziem (PDP); and Ekene Nnodimele (APGA).

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Olugbenga Ige is an alumnus of the prestigious Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Gbenga is an experienced reporter at Concise News, a new media enthusiast, and fine-grained media influencer.

Add Concise To Homescreen.