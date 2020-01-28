I’m Ready To Play For Nigeria, Says Former Arsenal Star

PAOK Thessaloniki of Greece star Chuba Akpom is ready to feature for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and wants to be a regular for his club to make the dream a reality.

Concise News understands that Akpom, a former Arsenal man who enjoyed a great debut season in Greece and won the league and cup double, recently switched allegiance to the Super Eagles from England.

This term, the striker has started only 13 games in all fronts, playing the full 90 minutes just once in his last 10 matches for the side.

In spite of the situation and the array of stars in the Super Eagles, the Arsenal Academy product is confident he would break into Gernot Rohr’s team.

“I just pledged my international allegiance to Nigeria and it definitely motives me to try and press and play every game for my club and help the team as much as possible to get in the (Nigeria) national team because that’s how I’m going to do it,” the 24-year-old told FoxSports1340am.

“Firstly, I have to fight for my club to get on that team. It’s not going to be easy because there are many young players but I’m up to the challenge and I hope that I would be selected soon. I’m ready to help the national team.”