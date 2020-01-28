How I Cheated Death Twice In January 2020, Ex-Nigerian Player Opens Up

A former Super Eagles star Christian Obodo has said he escaped death via auto crash twice in January 2020, Concise News reports.

This news platform understands that Obodo who last played for the West Africans in 2008, had one of the accidents over the weekend in Ozoro, Delta State.

While narrative his ordeal as he escaped death twice, the former Udinese midfielder said the first one took place on his way from Enugu State.

According to him, he was driving with his 65-year-old mother, a younger brother and two cousins on both occasions, describing them as shocking.

“That was two days ago I was coming back from Enugu where I went to bury my Uncle on the 16th,” the former Torino man told Brila FM.

“That was the first incident though, the second was on Saturday. At about 3 pm along Ozoro, I was driving at about 110 [km/h].

“The road was a freeway, but then I noticed a pothole and started to pump the brakes to avoid running into it. But as I was trying to avoid running into a ditch, that was in the middle of the road, the lost control of the car and the next thing I knew, the car flipped as we were thrown off the road into a pillar.”

He added: “I had my 65-year-old mum and younger brother with me in the car, we came through without a scratch. When I went back to see the wreckage and I burst into tears because I knew I was lucky to be alive.

“The first incident happened on the 16th of this month, I was driving to my Community with two relatives when a trailer, crashed into us from behind. The driver said the truck had no brakes and he had lost control at the time.

“For the past 19 years I have made trips back home and this is the first time such a thing has happened to me.”

Obodo played 21 times for the Super Eagles between 2004 and 2008, and was part of the team to the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where Nigeria finished third.