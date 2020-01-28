Grammy 2020: Burna Boy Finally Speaks After Loss

Singer and self-proclaimed African giant, Burna Boy has expressed his undying love for Beninese legend Angélique Kidjo whom he lost to in the 62nd annual Grammy awards.

Concise News reports that Burna Boy lost in the Best World Music Album category to Kidjo who surprisingly dedicated her award to him.

Speaking during her acceptance speech, Kidjo said: “the new generation of artistes coming from Africa are going to take you by storm, and the time has come.

“This is for Burna Boy, [he] is among those young artists [who] came from Africa [who] are changing the way our continent is perceived, and the way African music has been the bed rock for every [type] of music.”

Showing his appreciation in an Instagram post, Burna Boy shared a clip of Kidjo dedicating the award to him, while vowing to love her forever.

The award-winning star also commended every of his fans who rooted for him.

He wrote, “I love you forever @angeliquekidjo and every single person that rooted for me, I don’t take any of it lightly! The world get ready cause we’re all coming! #FOOTONNECK2020”