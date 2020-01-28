EFCC Coming For Popular Artiste, Kemi Olunloyo Claims

Controversial blogger Kemi Olunloyo has claimed that Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will this week invite a popular artiste for questioning.

According to Olunloyo, the artiste has for some time been into “shady” transfer of money, which she suspects to be for a politician.

She however did not disclose the artiste’s identity, but said he or she is music lovers’ favourite.

Olunloyo wrote, “A popular music artist in Nigeria will be invited by the EFCC this week. He has been into some shady transfer of money. Could be moving money for a politician. All the glitters is not gold in Nigeria’s music industry. You don’t even need to guess. He’s one of your faves.”