Daddy Freeze Reacts As Nigerian Women Rank Africa’s Most Promiscuous

Controversial on-air personality Daddy Freeze has taken a swipe at females after a report which surfaced online ranked Nigerian women as most promiscuous in Africa.

The survey reveals that Nigeria holds 15th position in the world.

According to it, Slovenia, Italy, Brazil and Greece are placed fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh respectively with Mexico, Australia and Croatia completing the top 10.

In his reaction, Daddy Freeze, who is known to be a religion critic, expressed his disappointment, stating that despite having numerous churches and claiming to be holy, Nigeria maintains such position.

“Nigeria has the greatest tv show on earth, it’s an amazing show with suspense, intrigue and it’s all about money and power……. Ladies and gentlemen, put your hands together as I present to you….. the OLO SHOW,” he wrote on his Instagram handle.

“With 5 churches on every street, crossover service, tithes and first fruit Na here dem still dey see us.”