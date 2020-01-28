Buhari’s Aide Femi Adesina Aims Veiled Dig At Apostle Suleman, Calls Him Fake Prophet

The special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina has lashed out at the President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson for labeling him “an insensitive man” following Adesina’s recent comments against the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Concise News reports that Adesina had said that CAN – who were reacting to last week’s killing by Boko Haram of Lawan Andimi, CAN chairman in Michika local government area in Adamawa state – was speaking as if it was a political party.

He said it was reckless of CAN to suggest that the government is colluding with the insurgents.

Apostle Suleman had while reacting to Adesina’s position, said the former president of the Nigerian Guild of Editor’s response to CAN is “an empty defence”.

Just saw the empty defence of femi adesina and his lashing CAN over the beheading of Rev indimi..such insensitive man is a presidential media aide?..certain positions should be given to people who have heads..even if they lack brains,we can manage ‘just head’.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) January 25, 2020

Adesina did not take it lightly with the fiery preacher and wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday: “He (referring to Apostle Suleman) claims to be prophet.

“He said whoever won 2015 presidential poll would not rule. He said El-Rufai won’t win in Kaduna. Later, he said the man would die within a time. El-Rufai is well and alive. Is that one a prophet? Fake. It’s not me that says so, it’s the Holy Bible.”