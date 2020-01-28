Home » Buhari Confirms Fresh Appointments Into CBN, NCC, NCAA

By - 51 minutes ago on January 28, 2020
Buhari Confirms Fresh Appointments Into CBN, NCC, NCAA

President Muhammadu Buhari (Image credit: State House)

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed appointments into the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Communications Commission, and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

The President confirmed Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governor of the CBN.

He also confirmed the appointment of Chairman and member of the Board of the NCC.

Also, the President confirmed the appointment of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuru as Director-General of the NCAA.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, read letters confirming the appointments during Wednesday’s Senate plenary.

In an update on its verified Twitter handle tweeted, the Nigerian Senate tweeted, “Senate President reads a letter from Mr President on the confirmation of the appointment of Chairman and member of the Board of the NCC.

“Senate President reads a letter from Mr President on the confirmation of the appointment of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuru as DG of NCAA.

“Senate President reads a letter from Mr President on the confirmation of the appointment of Dr. Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governor of CBN.”

