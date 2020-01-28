Buhari Confirms Fresh Appointments Into CBN, NCC, NCAA

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed appointments into the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Communications Commission, and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

The President confirmed Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governor of the CBN.

He also confirmed the appointment of Chairman and member of the Board of the NCC.

Also, the President confirmed the appointment of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuru as Director-General of the NCAA.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, read letters confirming the appointments during Wednesday’s Senate plenary.

