Benue: Ortom Reveals How Herdsmen Attacked Him Inn Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has said he was attacked by suspected herdsmen while at his farm located along Makurdi-Naka road in Makurdi, the state capital, last week.

During an interactive session with reporters in Makurdi on Monday, Ortom said he would not bow to the attempt to intimidate him for speaking up for his people.

He also reiterated his call for arrest and prosecution of Miyetti Allah leaders for allegedly instigating violence against farmers in Benue state.

“I went my farm last week and the herdsmen who were coming back to Benue state in their numbers shot at me, ” Ortom said.

He said it was men of Operation Whirl stroke, an outfit set up by the defence headquarters, who rescued him.

Ortom expressed concerns that herdsmen were allowed to “carry sophisticated weapons more than security agencies while farmers are arrested for holding cutlasses”.

He said herdsmen were not coming to the state for grazing but to create problems, adding that Nigeria is no longer in the 50s and 60s when cows were grazing for free.

“Anti- open grazing prohibition law is still in force and anyone who wants to do business of animal husbandry must embrace ranching,” he said.