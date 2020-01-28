Home » Australian Open: Federer Survives Scare, Reaches Semi Final

Australian Open: Federer Survives Scare, Reaches Semi Final

By - 39 minutes ago on January 28, 2020

Switzerland’s Roger Federer in a handshake with US star Tennys Sandgren. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Roger Federer pulled off one of the greatest escapes of his career Tuesday, saving seven match points to come from two sets down and beat Tennys Sandgren for a place in the Australian Open semi-finals.

In a drama-packed match, the normally ice-cool Swiss was slapped with a coded warning for swearing and needed a rare medical timeout for a mystery injury before winning 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-3.

His reward is a showdown against either long-time rival and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic or big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic.

Federer had crushed Marton Fucsovics to book a record 15th Australian Open quarter-final on Sunday.

The Swiss master took time to work out the Hungarian but when he did it was one-way traffic, romping to a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory on Rod Laver Arena to edge closer to a seventh Melbourne title and 21st Grand Slam crown.

