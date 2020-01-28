Australian Open: Djokovic Sets Up Semi-final Clash With Federer

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic reached the semi-finals in Melbourne on Tuesday and set up a 50th career meeting with legend Roger Federer.

Djokovic brushed aside the threat of the huge-hitting Canadian Milos Raonic as he breezed to a 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7-1) win despite an issue with his contact lenses late in the third set.

Raonic had already knocked out reigning ATP Finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and former world No 3 Marin Cilic to make the last four, but Djokovic proved to be the immovable object.

He said: “I want to apologise to Milos because it’s not something that you see often that a player goes out not at a changeover. It was not intentional or tactical, it was just something I had to do. Those few games I couldn’t see much and I had to change my lenses.”

Djokovic was more than happy with his performance, though, saying: “It felt great on the court, I thought I was very focused. The first couple of sets went exactly as I wanted them to go. It was a great performance.”

Djokovic warmed up for his quarter-final clash wearing a top which had the letters ‘KB’ and numbers ‘8’ and ’24’ above a red heart, in tribute to NBA star Kobe Bryant who died on Sunday.