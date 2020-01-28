Another PDP Lawmaker Defects To APC In Imo Assembly

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker in the Imo State House of Assembly, Uche Ogbuagu, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The member representing Ikeduru constituency in the house disclosed this according to a letter of resignation read by the speaker of the house, Chiji Collins, during plenary on Tuesday.

According to the letter, Ogbuagu said his decision to dump the PDP was in the interest of his Ikeduru constituents.

He also claimed that he defected to the APC over unfair treatment meted out to him by the PDP.

Concise News reports that this development is coming a week after Okey Onyekanma, the Deputy Speaker of the house resigned his position and nine members of the house joined the APC.

Onyekanma, in the letter, explained that he took the decision to resign due to the zoning arrangement in the southeast state.

He noted that the plan gives the seat of the deputy speaker to a lawmaker from the same zone with the governor and considering the new leadership in the state, he is not from the same zone with Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Also, the members include: Authur Egwim (from AA); Chyna Iwuanyanwu (PDP); Chidiebere Ogbunikpa (PDP); and Obinna Okwara (AA).

Others are Johnson Duru (AA); Ngozi Obiefule (AA); Heclus Okoro (PDP); Paul Emeziem (PDP); and Ekene Nnodimele (APGA).

Uzodinma became governor after the Supreme Court nullified the victory of Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP in the 2019 Imo State governorship election.

In its ruling, the apex court declared Uzodinma of the APC as the rightful winner of the poll, holding that Ihedioha did not win a majority of votes cast.

Uzodinma assumed the position of governor after receiving his certificate of return from INEC last week Wednesday.