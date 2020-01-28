Amotekun: Security Outfit Name Has Biblical Origin, Says MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has said the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Operation Amotekun has its origin in the Bible, adding that Muslims will not be part of such an outfit.

Concise News reports that the governors of the southwest states had earlier this month in Ibadan, Oyo State launched Operation Amotekun to tackle insecurity in the region.

The establishment of the outfit has caused controversies in the country with the Federal Government declaring it illegal. The federal government and the government later reached an agreement on the security outfit.

However, in a statement on Monday by its Director, Ishaq Akintola, MURIC also accused governors of the south-west of recruiting only Christians into the security outfit.

He noted that the handlers of Amotekun picked the name deliberately from the bible in order to score a spiritual point.

Akintola, however, advised the governors to change the name of the outfit in order for Muslims to be involved in the recruitment of Amotekun and for peace and harmony to reign.

He said: “Jeremiah 5:6 says, ‘A leopard shall guard over their city’. Amotekun is mentioned in this verse with particular reference to guarding a city. Now, we have a sub-region where Muslims have been under persecution for ages coming up with a security outfit under the name of the same leopard mentioned in the bible as a guard over the city.

“This is not a coincidence. The handlers of Amotekun picked the name deliberately from the bible in order to score a spiritual point. It is very critical. It calls for serious concern. So why give a security unit a religious name?

“We advise the planners of the new security outfit to give it another name in the interest of peace and harmony in the sub-region. This is necessary if they want to carry all stakeholders along. Amotekun as a name is already controversial. We do not need a Christian security unit. Neither do we need a Muslim security outfit. The security agency in the South West must not only be neutral, it must also be seen to be neutral.

“We affirm that Muslims form the majority in the population of the south-west. They are therefore critical stakeholders and the unity of the Yoruba cannot become fait accompli without involving the Muslims in the sub-region. Muslims must be carried along in any security network in the zone. We are interested in security. We are security conscious.

“We will, therefore, join a South West security initiative if it is not tainted with Christian landmarks. We will have confidence in a security outfit that involves Muslim leaders, not one that parades pastors, bishops and archbishops alone.

“It must also be noted that a security group that starts with subtle threats to our brethren in faith in another part of the country cannot be safe for Muslims in Yorubaland. There is no racism or tribalism in Islam (Qur’an 49:13). It is a global brotherhood. Yoruba Muslims love Yorubaland. They also love Nigeria. But they owe their Creator, Allah, an unflinching and undiluted love towards their brothers and sisters in Islam no matter their race, tribe or colour.”