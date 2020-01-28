Amotekun Is Not South-West’s Plan To Secede From Nigeria – Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has assured that the Operation Amotekun is not a ploy by the South-West to secede from Nigeria.

Concise News reports that since the launch of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) popularly called Amotekun, there have been controversies surrounding its operation.

The Federal Government had declared it illegal with some persons claiming it is part of a plot by the South-West to leave the country.

Fayemi, while speaking on Monday, however, assured that the region is dedicated to strengthening the unity of the West African nation.

The former Minister of Mines and Steel Development spoke when a pan-Yoruba development interest group the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) Worldwide led by the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland Gani Adams visited him in his office in Ado-Ekiti.

Fayemi who was represented by the Deputy Governor Bisi Egbeyemi said: “nobody should entertain any fear of secession by the South-west over the launch of Amotekun.”

According to him, “Amotekun is not political, it was established for the protection of our people and stem the tide of armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal destruction of lives and property,” he said.

“This is the first time that the region is united on the need to raise a security platform to complement the existing security agencies to protect the lives and property of our people which is our constitutional duty.

“I also want to say that the South-west is not seceding from Nigeria. The zone remains part of Nigeria and it will remain committed to a united and indivisible Nigerian federation.”