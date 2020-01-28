Agba Jalingo: Gov Ayade Breaks Silence On Arrest Of Journalist

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has said that embattled journalist Agba Jalingo was arrested for attempting to overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News reports that Jalingo, the publisher of Cross RiverWatch was arrested on August 22 over a report suggesting that Ayade diverted N500 million belonging to the state, a claim which the government has denied.

Speaking to journalists on Monday at the presidential villa, Abuja, where he went to meet President Buhari, governor Ayade denied being the one who ordered the journalist’s arrest, stating that the case is between Agba Jalingo and the Federal Government.

Ayade said the arrest and trial of Agba Jalingo are in connection with Omoyele Sowore’s #RevolutionNow protest, adding that the journalist left his core profession and began to meddle into politics.

“On his Facebook page, he sent pictures where he was being teargassed at the revolution march in Lagos. His own pictures, posted by himself and when Sowore was being arrested, he went back to his Facebook to post that the revolution has just started, ‘we will continue this battle until revolution works’. He admitted this in Court.

“You are seeing him as a journalist, but he’s not, he’s the chairman of Sowore’s party in Cross River State so he’s a politician. He has a primary calling, which is journalism.

“Once he started the campaign to overthrow the government of President Buhari, he ceased to be seen from the point of a journalist because he has become the state chairman of a party,” Governor Ayade stated.

He, however, called for the release of the journalist who is standing trial for treason and for allegedly criticising his government.

The governor reiterated that he has been working for the release of Jalingo from Calabar prison where he has been incarcerated.

“I am of the opinion that Agba should be released because I think he was just youthfully excited.

“If you ask Agba Jalingo today, I am the one working with his lawyers for his freedom, I am the one sustaining him and sending upkeeps.

“He’s in court for treason, a state does not have the power to try anyone for treason, it’s not me,” Ayade claimed.