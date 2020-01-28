Home » Ogun: 15 Die, Several Injured As Truck Dives Into River

By - 54 minutes ago on January 28, 2020

No lesser than  15 people died while 38 injured after a Toyota Canter truck dived into dried Omi river on Ibadan-Ijebu Ode road, Ogun state.

Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta said the it occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, January 28.

According to Oladele, the incident involved a white-coloured Mitsubishi Canter, marked XE 331 MKA, loaded with passengers travelling from Sokoto state.

Speaking on its possible cause, he it could be due to fatigue on the part of the driver, saying that the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the dried Omi river.

Oladele, who said that rescue operations was still ongoing, explained that  15 corpses, all male adults, had been recovered from under the river bridge.

“So far, 38 passengers in the mini truck sustained varying degrees of injuries and were taken to the State Hospital, Ijebu Ode for treatment,” he said.

He stated that the corpses of the dead had been evacuated to Sabo in  Ijebu-Ode, with the Sarkin Hausawa making arrangements with the police for their mass burial..

Oladele further advised the families of the victims to contact the FRSC command in Ago-Iwoye or Ijebu-Ode for details about the crash.

 

