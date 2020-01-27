US Visa Ban: Nigerian Govt Finally Reacts

The Nigerian government says the “speculated” plan by the United States to add Nigeria to its existing list of visa travel ban countries is ill conceived.

Other countries reported to be on the list are Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Sudan and Tanzania.

But Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Monday in London that the visa ban report was speculative as the west African country has not been informed about it.

“On the issue of the travel ban our position is that it is still speculative because we are yet to be communicated. When we are communicated we will respond comprehensively,” Mohammed said during an interview session with Reuters News Agency.

“However, in our view it was not well thought out but based largely on negative narratives spread by naysayers.

“I know that we are working very well with our neighbours to ensure that terrorism is addressed.

“We are working with international community including the EU and the U.S.

“Our advice to the U.S. is that it should have rethink on the issue because any travel ban is bound to affect investment and growth in the country and those who will be affected are the most vulnerable people in Nigeria.”