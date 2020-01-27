Dickson Absent As Tambuwal Emerges PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State as the chairman of its governors’ Forum, Concise News reports.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Mohammed Bello, governor Tambuwal will be replacing the outgoing Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, whose tenure as chairman of PDP governors Forum elapses in two weeks time.

The decision to replace Dickson was a unanimous one, as all present governors except for the Bayelsa governor who was absent at the event of the 88th National Executive Council in Abuja, agreed on the appointment of Tambuwal as Seriake’s replacement.

In his acceptance speech, Tambuwal said the Forum would work with the National Working Committee (NWC) to strengthen the party and deepen democracy in the country.

He added that the governors will have a common agenda towards ensuring the growth of the party.

Tambuwal pledged that the governors would also ensure that the party’s programmes and manifesto was implemented in their respective states, adding that they would support the party in its drive for membership and development.

“Let me start by thanking God Almighty for not only sparing our lives to witness today’s 88th NEC meeting in good health but also for his favour and mercy on all of us and particularly the responsibility vested on me by my colleagues, members of the PDP Governors’ Forum to step into the shoes of my brother, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state soon after his term of office.

“We will soon begin to institutionalize peer review mechanism where we shall be comparing notes as governors of the PDP with a common agenda, a common programme in ensuring that we have all of that implemented across our states.

“I assure you my brothers and indeed the party that by the grace of God, we shall work together to continue to strengthen our party and deepen democracy in Nigeria.

“We assure you as your governors that we shall continue to work together in unity and with the NWC in ensuring that the programmes of the party especially in our respective states in line with our manifestoes are implemented,” he said.