Special Advance Week 30 2020 UK Pool Fixtures, Games, EKO, LKO, Panel

By - 56 minutes ago on January 27, 2020
This is the special advance week 30 2020 UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO and panel games played across all divisions this weekend.

Week 30 2020 Coupon Pool Information

This, below, are the vital week 29 UK football coupon pool information to enable to forecast for your sure draws, results:

Sunday match: 2, 8, 44

EKO: 4, 14

LKO: 6

Here are all the UK football pool fixtures for week 30 2020, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

# Advance Coupon Fixtures Result Status
1 Bournemouth         Aston V.
2 Burnley         Arsenal Sunday
3 Crystal P.         Sheff Utd.
4 Leicester         Chelsea EKO
5 Liverpool         Southampton
6 Man Utd.         Wolves LKO
7 Newcastle         Norwich
8 Tottenham         Man City Sunday
9 Watford         Everton
10 West Ham         Brighton
11 Birmingham         Nott’m For.
12 Charlton         Barnsley
13 Fulham         Huddersfield
14 Hull         Brentford EKO
15 Leeds         Wigan
16 Middlesboro         Blackburn
17 Preston         Swansea
18 Q.P.R.         Bristol C.
19 Sheff Wed.         Millwall
20 West Brom         Luton
21 Accrington         Wimbledon
22 Bolton         Tranmere
23 Bristol R.         Coventry
24 Fleetwood         Doncaster
25 Ipswich         Peterboro
26 Milton K.D.         Wycombe
27 Oxford Utd.         Blackpool
28 Portsmouth         Sunderland
29 Rochdale         Shrewsbury
30 Rotherham         Burton A.
31 Southend         Lincoln
32 Cambridge U.         Colchester
33 Cheltenham         Morecambe
34 Crawley         Scunthorpe
35 Grimsby         Forest G.
36 Macclesfield         Northampton
37 Mansfield         Carlisle
38 Oldham         Bradford C.
39 Plymouth         Newport Co.
40 Port Vale         Salford C.
41 Stevenage         Leyton O.
42 Swindon         Exeter
43 Walsall         Crewe
44 Hamilton         Celtic Sunday
45 Hibernian         St Mirren
46 Kilmarnock         Ross County
47 Livingston         Motherwell
48 Rangers         Aberdeen
49 St Johnstone         Hearts
