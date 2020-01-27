Winners Emerge At Maiden Edition Of Sina Adegunle Business Summit

The Sina Adegunle Business Summit is an initiative of JCI Ibadan in collaboration with JCI Senator Sina Adegunle.

This summit is aimed at providing opportunities for young entrepreneurs to promote active citizenship engagement by encouraging entrepreneurship zeal among youths.

JCI Ibadan called for entries from entrepreneurs from all over the country, and we received quite a large number of business plans, some from Abuja, Ilorin and Lagos.

5 out of all entries were picked to pitch at the event where 3 finalists emerged going home with over 2m worth of prizes and cash.

In attendance was the Commissioner for youths and sports, Hon Seun Fakorede, representative of the Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Investment, Abayomi Onashile of Soupamarket, Seun Bamiro of Ynorth wears, Mr. Pacqueens Irabor, Oyo state head of the Bank of Industry, a representative of the Center for entrepreneurship and innovation, Mr. Chinedu Nwulia of UI business school and many other distinguished guests.

The eventual winners are;

Sahara Farms (3rd)

SkillNG (2nd)

Ijuhomes (1st)

The President Oluwafemi Nathaniel Marquis shared his delight on the success of the summit and expressed satisfaction on the decision of the judges, as the contest was keenly contested with the best participants emerging winners.